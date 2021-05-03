Star of “Starsky & Hutch” prepares to debut art exhibition in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jewish Educational Alliance (JEA) is preparing to host an exhibition in its gallery space, but those not familiar with the art world might still recognize the name of the artist.
Paul Michael Glaser will show pieces from across genres and years coming up on June 6. He played Detective Dave Starsky on the show “Starsky & Hutch” and also acted in “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Although he may be more widely known for his acting, Glaser said he has always had an interest in the visual arts.
“When I was a kid I did a lot of etching. Not etching, but lithographs and linoleum cuts and painting and sketching and everything like that, and then I went way from it from a long, long time. About 40 years ago I started getting into photography again, and I guess I’ve always been a very visual person because I was drawn to directing,” Glaser said. “I think that I see myself as a storyteller. So as an actor I can see myself as a storyteller, as a director, as a writer and in my artwork I find the same thing.”
Glaser originally became connected with the JEA through an Evans County teacher who collects his art. The show kicks off Sunday, June 6 with a virtual gallery reception from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
“We’re going to have about 17 piece in rotation, and then I am going to be doing a Zoom call to the VIPs and, you know, whatever they want to talk about, presumably the art,” Glaser said. “I’m very excited. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”
To learn more about the reception, click here.
