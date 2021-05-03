Two-vehicle crash in Bluffton slows Monday morning traffic on Highway 170

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car crash this morning at Cherry Point Road and Okatie Highway, according to a Facebook post from the fire district.
Around 7:00 a.m. Bluffton’s Engine 334 arrived on the scene of a crash between two vehicles. One car had rolled over and the driver was entrapped. Crews extricated the driver from the vehicle, and two people were transported to a local hospital, according to the post.
Traffic on Highway 170 was reduced to one lane while crews responded to the crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
