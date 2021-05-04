Army Corps of Engineers says dissolved oxygen injection system successful

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Army Corps of Engineers, test results conclude the dissolved oxygen (DO) injection system for the Savannah harbor successfully mitigates the reduction in DO in the river due to the deepening project.
The two-location system can place the required average of 40,000 pounds a day of pure oxygen into the river, according to a recently published report.
The DO injection systems will operate during the hot summer months of June through September when dissolved oxygen in the river naturally weakens. The added DO will mitigate for impacts on the DO levels from the deepening project, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
