Missing Lobeco teen found
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for 13-year-old Ka'rheem Green. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff | May 4, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 1:08 PM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Ka’rheem Green has been found.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 13-year-old Ka’rheem Green who was last seen at his home on Haynes Trail in Lobeco around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a release from the office.

Deputies are searching for Green, and he has not returned home. The Sheriff’s Office believes he is a runaway. He is described as wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.

