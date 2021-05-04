Missing Lobeco teen found

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Ka’rheem Green has been found.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 13-year-old Ka’rheem Green who was last seen at his home on Haynes Trail in Lobeco around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a release from the office.
Deputies are searching for Green, and he has not returned home. The Sheriff’s Office believes he is a runaway. He is described as wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.
