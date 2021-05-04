Chatham County Police investigating after man found shot early Tuesday morning

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the department.
Chatham County officers arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Habitat Drive near the intersection with Gertrude L. Greene Dr. around 2:15 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Officers found a man inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to the release.
The man told police he was shot by an unknown person. Chatham County Police detectives are working on a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chatham County Police 912-651-4717, or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips are always anonymous.
