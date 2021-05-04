CNT seizes large amount of narcotics from Savannah, Garden City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team says they seized a massive amount of drugs in Garden City and Savannah last week.
Agents say they seized approximately 434 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately 31.1 kilograms of heroin, approximately 14 kilograms of fentanyl, and approximately 12.8 kilograms of cocaine. No arrests were made at the time and CNT is investigating to identify the source of these narcotics.
“This amount of drugs would have had a devastating effect on our community and could have led to countless overdoses,” said CNT Director Michael Sarhatt. “Given the recent increase in fentanyl overdose incidents in the Chatham County area, I am thankful that these drugs were seized before being distributed to our community.”
CNT is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information. You can contact CNT directly at 912.652,3900 and may also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 912.234.2020.
