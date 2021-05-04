Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-4-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather at the surface. This will produce a dry start to the day with well above average temps. Upper level energy will try to bring showers and storms in from the west. Inland storms possible mainly through midnight tonight. Storms will be scattered but may contain gusty winds and large hail especially for inland counties. More afternoon/evening scattered showers and storms Wednesday. A cold front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain chances quickly decrease Thursday afternoon as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Temps will cool behind the front but we’ll keep plenty of sun and dry weather through Sunday.