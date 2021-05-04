Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-4-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather at the surface. This will produce a dry start to the day with well above average temps. Upper level energy will try to bring showers and storms in from the west. Inland storms possible mainly through midnight tonight. Storms will be scattered but may contain gusty winds and large hail especially for inland counties. More afternoon/evening scattered showers and storms Wednesday. A cold front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain chances quickly decrease Thursday afternoon as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Temps will cool behind the front but we’ll keep plenty of sun and dry weather through Sunday.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-91.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows 67-71.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early then mostly sunny in the afternoon, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kts, seas 3-4 ft. Wednesday: SW winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
