Evans Co. School System begins week with new COVID guidelines

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and teachers in Evans County saw some subtle changes this week when they started the final month of the school year.
School officials said they studied the COVID numbers and protocols and these changes for weeks before they pulled the trigger on Monday.
Students walked down the hall of Claxton High between classes. Some wore masks, some did not. Monday marked the first day since the start of the pandemic last Spring where students had the option.
The school district loosened some protocols yesterday for the remaining four weeks of school.
“We’re at a point now where the community transmission is very low. Right now, we have no students out for COVID. No one’s out for quarantine,” said Dr. Toney Jordan, with the Evans County School System.
They’re asking students to distance three feet from each other. He says the new protocols give students and teachers options, not requirements.
“If we have a student who wants to wear a mask, that’s their right and we have no problems with that.”
He says school staff will continue to disinfect campuses through the day and encourage students to wash their hands and other measures.
He says, if the community sees case numbers go up again, they can put measures back in place until the end of the school year.
