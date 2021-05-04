GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - GBI is investigating an early morning officer involved shooting by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from GBI.
According to the preliminary investigation by the GBI, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office was executing a drug-related search warrant in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 17 in Woodbine shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Law enforcement entered the residence after knocking and announcing their presence, according to the release from GBI. Law enforcement and occupants of the residence then exchanged gunfire.
The occupants have been identified by GBI as Varshawn Lamont Brown, 46, and Latoya Denise James, age 37. Brown was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. James was shot and died at the scene, according to the release.
GBI continues to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. GBI will send the results of the investigation to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
GBI has now been asked to investigate 27 officer involved shootings in 2021.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.