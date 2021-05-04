Millions in funding coming to regional schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of dollars are headed to schools in the Coastal Empire.
U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff said this money was earmarked through the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier this year.
One of the biggest amounts is the more than $95 million going to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
In total, there are about 22 counties on the list from South and Coastal Georgia.
It’s something the senator called a significant investment in safe reopening, and school districts will really get to take ownership over.
“Those decisions are best made at the local level. So, local education leaders are going to have a lot of flexibility about how they use these resources. One of the things my team and I are doing is communicating regularly with those local school leaders so we have an idea of how those federal funds are being used, so we can help guide them on appropriate uses and make suggestions based on what we’re hearing from the community,” Sen. Ossoff said.
Every school district in the state will get some money from the plan. Sen. Ossoff says that totals about $4.5 billion.
