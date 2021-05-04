New Statesboro housing development for senior citizens moving forward

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior citizens in Statesboro could soon have more options for where to live.
A developer wants to build 51 units in a neighborhood at Stockyard Road and Donnie Simmons Road.
A plan to build housing for seniors on property that once housed Julia P. Bryant Elementary took a step forward with a city council vote.
Council members studied the plan that would put more than 50 housing units on the old campus property. The proposal calls for making the units available and affordable for senior adults.
Council unanimously approved a zoning variance from single family to high density. They also granted a variance for off street parking in the complex.
“This is extremely exciting for the City of Statesboro because it addresses a need that we have. But it’s also part of our comprehensive housing plan,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.
Before the vote, Councilman Phil Boyum questioned whether Stockyard Road and Donnie Simmons Road could handle increased traffic. Mayor Pro Tem Paulette Chavers represents that district and felt it could.
Future phases could add more units on the site.
The plan is still tentative. But the sketches include leaving some of the school buildings in place for “community programs”. Whether that includes the food bank and others was not clear.
