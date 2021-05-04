Savannah looks to its past for National Historic Preservation Month

“We’ve been very, very pleased with how our tourism numbers, especially on the weekends, have really begun to pick back up again. Of course the early part of the week is still a little softer without business traveling, conventions and meetings, but anybody that’s been in the Historic District over the last four, five, six months on the weekends certainly knows that folks are coming back. They are rediscovering our city again, and they are spending money and having fun while they’re here,” said Joe Marinelli, President of Visit Savannah.