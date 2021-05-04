Savannah Police give update on several weekend shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re getting more information from Savannah Police leaders on several shootings that happened this past weekend.
One of those shootings was fatal, another put the lives of many children in danger.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter had some additional insight into three different shooting incidents that happened over the weekend, and some common themes investigators are seeing in each case.
The first shooting police responded to over the weekend was at the Ascend Apartments off Abercorn. Chief Minter says a woman in her early 20′s was shot in the arm after someone fired shots into an apartment. Also in that apartment were young children.
“Ages 7, 3, 2 and a 9-month old. What’s also very concerning is some of the witnesses/residents of the apartments have been uncooperative,” said Chief Minter.
Chief Minter says in one instance, someone actually told a resident being interviewed by detectives to stop talking to the police.
“Fortunately for us we’ve got some video evidence to assist us with this investigation and also some information from some of the residents in the apartment complex. So we’ve got some good leads that we’re using that we have to follow up on in that investigation.”
The Chief also says with the exception of the accidental shooting on Tatem Street, he went to each scene, and spoke with the families of the victims in the city’s most recent homicides.
“I spoke to two mothers who have experienced the loss of a child this weekend. And I can’t imagine how tough that it on a family.”
Chief Minter says in each case, his officers are seeing three common themes.
“None of these appear to be random shootings. There was some type of connection or association between the suspect or suspects and the victim. There was some type of confrontation or ongoing dispute between the parties, and the third important thing is a firearm was introduced into these incidents.”
All of these cases from over the weekend are still being investigated, and no word of any arrests yet. If you know anything or have any information for police that can lead to an arrest, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.