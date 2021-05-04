Savannah Police looking to identify suspects in theft at fast food restaurant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police detectives are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in a theft of personal property at a Zaxby’s restaurant on the southside, according to a release from the department.
On Sunday, April 18, two suspects were caught on surveillance video taking another customer’s personal property at the Zaxby’s on the 8000 block of White Bluff Road.
One suspect is described by police as a white female in her 20s to 30s with brown hair and glasses. Police say she may be named Morgan. She was wearing a black and white shirt at the time the theft occurred.
The second suspect is described by police as a white male in his 20s to 30s with short brown hair. Police say he is around six feet tall. He wore a dark short-sleeve shirt over a red long-sleeve shirt at the time the theft occurred.
The suspects were seen driving a silver Chrysler described by police as an older-model.
Savannah Police asks anyone with information to call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 414-9493 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips are anonymous and may be rewarded.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.