Savannah’s Fourth of July celebration could be happening this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Fourth of July celebration on the Savannah River could be back this year, according to the mayor.
While pretty much every city sanctioned event has been canceled since early 2020, Fourth of July celebrations are likely to happen this summer.
Mayor Van Johnson said the city won’t be hosting any large Memorial Day gatherings, but said Independence Day festivities and the annual Fireworks Show should be a go.
“Fourth of July is something different. I think we can reasonably expect to have fireworks if that’s what sponsors want to do,” he said.
Mayor Johnson says this could of course change.
