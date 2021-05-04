SC reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff | May 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 4:32 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported just under 300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday.

That’s a drop of about 26% from Monday’s 398 new cases.

DHEC said it confirmed 294 new cases, 133 probable cases and no confirmed or probable deaths from COVID-19.

The report tallied the results of 7,660 individual tests with a percent positive of 5.1%, up from 4.3% in Monday’s report.

