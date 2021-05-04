S.C.’s stay at home order was lifted one year ago

“It’s been a rough year. It has been rough on a lot of businesses; it’s been a rough on a lot of people’s health. But I am proud of our community. I think if you compare us to some of the other areas around the country and around the world, I think we’ve done a really nice job of trying to balance public health and safety but also keeping our economy open and trying to figure out how to work towards normal,” Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray said.