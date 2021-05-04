Sen. Ossoff tours Port of Savannah; harbor deepening project could be completed this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff took a tour inside the Port of Savannah property on Tuesday for the first time. Ossoff met with port leaders to talk about the importance of port operations and the deepening of the Savannah harbor.
While Georgia is chipping in to cover a portion of the more than $900 million bill for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, federal funding has been and will remain crucial in the project’s final phases. Sen. Ossoff said he’s going to make sure SHEP is a funding priority in the upcoming infrastructure bill.
“I have raised the importance of fully funding and expediting completion of this project with senior Biden administration officials and with the president himself,” Sen. Ossoff said.
Sen. Ossoff says he and Georgia Ports Authority leaders believe the deepening project should be completed by the end of this year, months ahead of SHEP’s projected completion in early 2022.
“Whatever funding or authorities may be necessary to ensure this project is completed timely, I’ll be ready to fight for those funding and authorities in this infrastructure bill,” Sen. Ossoff said.
As of late March 2021, about 20 percent of the deepening project remained for completion.
