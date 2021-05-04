Sen. Ossoff visits Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Senator from Georgia Jon Ossoff was in Savannah Tuesday talking about economic relief, his first 100 days in office and more.
He stopped by Savannah State University for a roundtable discussion with students, city and county leaders.
From COVID-19...
“What is your opinion on the vaccine? And can you give any light on the vaccine so we’re not so fearful of it?”
To criminal justice reform...
“I will proudly vote for the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act on the floor of the U.S. Senate,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Senator Jon Ossoff took questions from students and members our community about their concerns and his first 100 days in Washington.
One main topic of discussion was prioritizing and funding historically Black colleges and universities through the American Rescue Plan.
“HBCUs in Georgia are going to receive more than $75 million dollars in financial support. And madam president, we have confirmed today that Savannah State will receive $17.5 million dollars in federal funding.”
City leaders also got the chance to ask questions about issues many in our community worry about.
“Is there any way that you can assist us so those guns are not put back on the street so they don’t become what is going on now in our community,” asked District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan.
The senator says gun violence is a concern across the country and recognizes the need to address it in the Peach State.
“A serious approach that we need to take to reforming public safety and assuring equal justice for all and assuring there’s more accountability for law enforcement. We also need to be looking at how we’re going to reduce this level of crime and empower effective and accountable law enforcement to do that,” said Sen. Ossoff.\
When it comes to working with Republicans in the Senate, Senator Ossoff says there’s still room for bipartisanship but will move without them if they have to.
“When it comes for standing up for what Georgia needs, if we have to do it ourselves, we should.”
Senator Ossoff says he will be back in Savannah and continue to address Georgians and their priorities in the Senate.
Senator Ossoff also encouraged Georgians to continue to stay safe during the pandemic and get vaccinated as soon as they can.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.