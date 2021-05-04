Students smash stuff to relieve stress from finals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern students on the Armstrong campus were able to find some relief at the No Stress Zone at the Residential Plaza on Tuesday.
No Stress Zone is an event that happens every semester hosted by the University Programming Board around finals time when students feel the most stress.
Along with a plate breaking station there was bracelet making, painting, and more.
“It’s giving them the chance to get their frustrations out, worries, fears, traumas. They write what they want to release onto plates and then take their power back from it by saying this is not what I need to hold on to, I’m letting this go. And then they smash it,” Women Breaking Plates founder Aria Tru said.
Attendees even walked away with a finals giveaway bag and snow cones.
