Taking Care of Business: Custom Fit Training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Custom Fit Training in Savannah, “We take health promotion very seriously,” says co-owner and trainer Jane Ogle.
They put their clients’ health first, even if that meant shutting their doors.
“We shutdown a few days before the city ordered us to shut down,” said Ogle.
But just because they were worried about their clients’ safety, doesn’t mean they stopped caring about their health.
“We decided on that day to go virtual,” Ogle says.
Custom Fit Training started offering online personal training, “which has kind of been a nice addition to our in-studio classes,” added co-owner and trainer Brigitte Rentiers.
Even though they are back to offering in-person training, their virtual classes aren’t going away.
“People who used to come here who now live in Nashville, Kansas City, New York, they can still visit with us, they can still train with us, they can still take classes with us,” said Ogle.
It’s also helping them reach clients all over the world. But for those choosing to come back to the studio, they’ve made some changes to continue keeping everyone safe.
“We take their temperature and then you step in the shoe bath,” says Rentiers.
That, along with upping their sanitizing, keeping clients distanced and yes, even wearing masks while they workout.
“Your body will acclimate to it (the mask). Given that new challenge after, most people find, within a week it gets easier,” says Ogle.
Of course, truthfully none of this has been easy. But just like working out breaks down your muscle to build them back stronger than before, it seems the COVID-19 pandemic has found a way to make stronger what was already at the core of Custom Fit Training.
“One of the things that we will always try and do and continue to do and encourage others to do is to make decisions from here. Not necessarily the pocketbook but do what we can to make decisions from the heart. Almost always that benefits every other aspect of what we do,” Ogle says.
