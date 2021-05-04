Tuesday | Hot, with an another evening chance of storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. It’s a mostly dry start with just a few spotty showers around.
Under some clouds, it’ll warm into the mid-80s by noon. Temperatures peak around 90° in many communities this afternoon.
A few afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible - especially north of I-16 and west of I-95 or inland from Savannah. But, a few downpours may make it further south and east into the evening and night. One, or two, storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters; mainly northwest of Savannah. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case.
Warm, but wetter, weather is on the way heading into mid-week. The chance of rain peaks Wednesday afternoon. A few stronger storms are, again, possible.
The forecast dries out Thursday into the weekend as a colder, much sunnier weather pattern develops. It’ll feel very nice Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Warmer weather, and eventually another shot at storms, returns next week.
Have a great Tuesday,
Cutter
