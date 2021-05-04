Tuesday | Hot, with an another evening chance of storms

A few afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible - especially north of I-16 and west of I-95 or inland from Savannah. But, a few downpours may make it further south and east into the evening and night. One, or two, storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters; mainly northwest of Savannah. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case.