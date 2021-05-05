Alderman hoping recyclable to-go cup program catches on in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah City Council member is looking to introduce a to-go cup pilot program that he says will help cut down on waste going into landfills.
District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo is looking at a new way to carry around drinks on Savannah’s River Street.
Alderman Palumbo is hoping recyclable and made from recycled aluminum cups gain in popularity and make Savannah the first city in America with a to-go cup zone to adopt the initiative.
Made in Rome, Ga. by Ball, these cups are described by the company as infinitely recyclable.
“We reached out to them and said we would love to try this product. We have some ideas. We’re the go-cup capital of the world, what if we could become the aluminum go-cup capital of the world, and be more sustainable at the same time,” Alderman Palumbo said.
He said he has already been in touch with several restaurant groups who’ve expressed interest in the pilot program, a pilot he says won’t cost the participating businesses or the city anything to try out.
“No cost to the city. Ball is partnering with us to make us the first aluminum go-cup capital out there. There are eleven other cities across the country that have open-container laws just like Savannah’s. And they would love to see us be the first on that cutting edge, and really try this out so they could roll it out as a model in other cities,” Alderman Palumbo said.
Alderman Palumbo emphasized its strictly voluntary, and that he hopes the pilot can launch this fall with a more large-scale roll-out by next St. Patrick’s Day.
