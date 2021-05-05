Bulloch County airport terminal renamed for community volunteer

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County commissioners honored a long-time community volunteer.
Commissioners surprised airport chairman Ellis Wood by naming the terminal building for him. Wood has served as the chairman since the committee began and has helped develop it and bring more pilots and business there.
The airport has become a selling point for the community.
“Early on, we debated “chicken and the egg”. Would the community grow and then we build an airport or we build it and people come for the good airport,” Wood said.
Commissioners lured Wood to the meeting under the pretense of delivering a report on the recent filming at the airport for the movie “Devotion” about pilots in the Korean War.
