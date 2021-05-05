Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move through tonight into Thursday morning. We’ll be warm and muggy today with lots of clouds but only a slight chance for showers and storms. Rain chances quickly decrease Thursday morning as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Temps will cool behind the front but we’ll keep plenty of sun and dry weather through Sunday. A cold front moves in Monday and stalls into Tuesday. This will bring back rain and storm chances.