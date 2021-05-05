Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 5-5-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move through tonight into Thursday morning. We’ll be warm and muggy today with lots of clouds but only a slight chance for showers and storms. Rain chances quickly decrease Thursday morning as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Temps will cool behind the front but we’ll keep plenty of sun and dry weather through Sunday. A cold front moves in Monday and stalls into Tuesday. This will bring back rain and storm chances.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 80-85.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows 62-68.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early then mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows near 50.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the low 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: SW winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2 ft. Thursday: NW winds at 5-10 kts becoming NE in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.