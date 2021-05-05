Driver killed after car hydroplanes on Hwy 170 in Okatie

OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - A driver was killed in South Carolina after troopers say the car hydroplaned on Highway 170 in Okatie Tuesday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. They say the car hydroplaned near the bridge onto Lemon Island between Bluffton and Beaufort. The eastbound car then veered into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV head-on.
The driver of the car that hydroplaned died. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.
SCHP continues to investigate.
