ECSD planning for full in-person graduation & return to school

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long and difficult school year has almost come to a close for the Effingham County School District.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be able to get this close to graduation for these boys and girls and their families,” said ECSD Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.
Of course, the goal from day one was to make it to graduation safely, allowing the district to hold the celebration as they have in years past. It’s a goal they now feel confident they’ve reached.
“We’re running graduation as normal,” said Dr. Ford. Meaning, “No limits — both of our stadiums are equipped so that we can open them up to the public.”
It will allow all who played a role in getting them to this day a chance to celebrate.
“Our staff has worked extremely hard this year to get to this point. We really want to make it special for the students and their families. They deserve it,” Dr. Ford says.
While they prepare to say goodbye to the Class of 2021, they now begin to cautiously look forward to the year ahead.
“We treat each day like it’s a blessing and we’re thankful to get through this day and this week. With COVID you never know what the future holds,” said Dr. Ford. “Our plan for next year is to open school on day one as we did this year. We do not plan to have a virtual option.”
It’s something Dr. Ford feels not only are they ready for, but it’s also an important part of the education process that many went without this past year.
“Just from the standpoint of making sure that we continue to build those relationships with students, and you can’t do that if they’re not at school,” he said.
Although the graduations will be held outside at the football stadiums, Dr. Ford says they will still offer a livestream of their graduations for those not comfortable attending in-person. Graduations for South Effingham High School & Effingham County High School will be held during the last weekend of May.
