Ft. Pulaski National Monument making updates, repairs as they begin to open up more areas

COCKSPUR ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski has been getting a make-over of sorts since November.
Walking into the Fort - you have to cross two drawbridges - they’re new.
“With both hurricanes Mathew and Irma, the bridges, they moved! And it’s always been an adventure trying to get them back, so the park working with contractors, we’ve really taken a close look at trying to make them more resilient to storms, so the way that they’re anchored, we shouldn’t be losing any bridges in the future,” said Chief of Visitor Services Joel Cadoff.
Walking on the roof will be a a little more modern and they’ve done some patching under the arches.
“We’ve been repairing some of the leaks on the casemates, as well as installing a walkway. They’ll be able to go around on a brick walkway instead of just walking the grass.”
And walking on the popular lighthouse trail has a new observation deck.
This more than half a million dollar project is a first for the park; there’s never been an observation deck to view the beautiful scenes of Cockspur Lighthouse.
There is a place where no walking will be allowed indefinitely and that’s the north shore. A favorite spot for dog owners is now closed.
“We felt it was a good move for our ecosystem.”
Guided tours are still on hold - and a mask is needed inside the fort but not on trails.
World Bird Migration Day is this Saturday - and the trail to the North Shore is open for some good bird watching.
