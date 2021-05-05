Georgia Southern golf headed to Tallahassee for NCAA Regionals

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - There was no sweat or stress in the room as the Georgia Southern Eagles watched the NCAA Selection Show Wednesday afternoon.
The Sun Belt champs knew they were in, and now the Eagles know their destination.
Georgia Southern is headed to the Tallahassee regional, scheduled for May 17-19 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. The Eagles are the sixth seed among 13 teams in the regional, including second-seed Georgia and five-seed Georgia Tech, as well as five individual players. The top six teams from each regional will advance to the NCAA Finals, scheduled for May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ.
Head coach Carter Collins says Tallahassee was one of the places they were hoping to get called.
“Of the six regional sites, the two that we had most interest in were Nashville and Tallahassee,” Collins explained during a news conference Wednesday after the selections were announced. “We know the grass, a lot of bermuda. Short travel. We didn’t have to fly out, so that’s nice. We’ll get to spend a little more time at home and get ready here. So yeah, we’re very happy with the selection.”
It will be the Eagles’ 26th NCAA Championships appearance. The team will look to repeat their performance from the last NCAA Championship in 2019, when the Eagles finished fourth in the Stanford Regional and advanced to the Finals. Steven Fisk, now a volunteer assistant with the team, took home individual runner-up honors that year.
Three Eagles expected in the five-man lineup played in the 2019 Championship, and they believe that experience will be beneficial later this month.
“We kind of know what it’s going to take, how to prepare, how to be ready to have the nerves on the first tee,” says fifth-year player Jake Maples, who finished ninth in the Stanford Regional in 2019. “We’ll try to feed that info to the two new guys. It’s still just golf, but having gone through this two years ago is definitely a help.”
Ranked 34th in the latest Golfstat rankings, the Eagles will make the quick trip to Tallahassee in tremendous form. The team claimed the Sun Belt Championship last week, and had top three finishes in each of their previous two tournaments.
Now the team says the focus over the next few weeks is to keep that form intact when they tee off in twelve days.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing. It’s been working, so why stop now?” says junior Ben Carr, who won the Sun Belt Conference individual title. “There will definitely be a little change in preparation just because it’s a golf course we’ve never seen before. We’ve been playing some good golf and I think we’re kind of hitting our stride.”
“These guys have proven themselves on every level: the local, the regional, and the national,” says Collins. “They’re that good. It’s just a matter of going out there, going through your process, and trusting that you are that good, your preparation has been strong, and just letting it go.”
NCAA TALLAHASSEE REGIONAL SEEDING- Seminole Legacy Golf Club (Tallahassee, FL)
1. Florida State
2. Georgia
3. Liberty
4. LSU
5. Georgia Tech
6. Georgia Southern
7. TCU
8. Indiana
9. Kansas
10. Southern Cal
11. Ohio State
12. Davidson
13. Florida A&M
14. Long Island University
