Ice cream shop donates profits to Dwon Fields Jr. fund

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks two months since Dwon Fields Jr. was tragically killed in a student-involved shooting.
You might remember the 18-year-old whose friends called him D.J. Family and friends of the young man remembered him at the ice cream shop he used to work at.
Kilwins, the popular sweets shop in Bluffton marked the day by giving back to the community in D.J.’s honor.
He had announced his plans to attend trade school to become a welder just a few months ago. After his passing, his manager started a scholarship fund to help young adults afford trade school.
100 percent of Wednesday’s profits at the shop were donated to the D.J. Trade School Scholarship Fund.
Assistant manager and friend of D.J.’s says he had a big impact on everyone he met.
“A really great person, you know, great character, great personality and he was just a big impact on our lives, everyone’s lives that he came across,” said assistant manager Vladimir Torres.
If you missed the event and still want to donate to D.J.’s fund, there is a GoFundMe set up in his name.
