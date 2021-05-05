No injuries after small jet goes off runway at Ridgeland airport

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - No injuries were reported after a small jet went off the runway Wednesday morning at the Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport.
A Gulfstream G-150 landed at approximately 10:30 a.m. but was not able to stop in time. The plane left the main runway onto the runway excursion, then came to stop in the wetlands area.
“There were two pilots and three passengers aboard and no one was injured,” Acting Airport Manager Danny Lucas said in a news release. “We have all the appropriate authorities on the scene investigating, and after talking with the FAA we reopened the airport around 1 p.m. Wednesday.”
The news release states that the three passengers declined medical attention at the airport and left to attend their original appointments of the day.
A team of experts came to the airport to lift the jet and relocate it away from the runway.
The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation for the National Transportation Safety Board.
