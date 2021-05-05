Savannah, Ga. fan receives surprise birthday message from NFL star Cam Newton

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tammy Lawrence doesn’t mince her words when it comes to her fandom for New England Patriots QB Cam Newton.
“I am not a fan. I am his number one fan,” she says.
So imagine her excitement when she received a surprise message from the star quarterback for her birthday.
“It’s the second best birthday present I’ve had in my life,” Lawrence says. “The first was life and Cam Newton’s acknowledging my support of him and my birthday is second.”
