Savannah hosting Men’s, Women’s NAIA National Lacrosse Championships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been 15 months since the Savannah Sports Council has hosted an event due to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, May 5, they will be back in business with a new tournament coming to town.
The Savannah Sports Council estimates about 1,500 people will be in town from all over the country for the NAIA Men’s and Women’s National Lacrosse Championships. The council started planning this event in 2018 for the 2020 season but it was canceled, so they are happy to be able to host it safely this year.
It will be the first event the council hosted since the Hockey Classic in January 2020.
“After that, we are going to get started planning our races for the fall. We’re hoping to have our women’s half in October, our bridge run in December, and hockey will be back in January, so, this is just the start of what we hope to do. We are always trying to find new and exciting things to bring to Savannah, to do here in Savannah, so hopefully, this is the start of a comeback from the sports council,” said Rob Wells, Director of the Savannah Sports Council.
Even with updated guidelines from the governor, the Savannah Sports Council says they will err on the side of caution and keep capacity at 1,250, have temperature checks, and require masks at this week’s event.
The Quarterfinals start Wednesday morning and games run each day through the championship games on Saturday, May 8. If you are itching to get outside and see some live sports, you can purchase tickets online here or at the gate.
