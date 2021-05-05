SC reports almost 400 new COVID-19 cases, nearly a dozen deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported almost 400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday.
DHEC said it confirmed 397 new cases, 261 probable cases, along with 11 new confirmed and four probable deaths from COVID-19.
Those numbers are all higher than in Tuesday’s report, which listed no new confirmed or probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 10,038 individual tests with a percent positive of 5.5%, continuing to inch higher, up from 5.1% in Tuesday’s report and from 4.3% in Monday’s.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.