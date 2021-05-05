SC reports first sea turtle nest of 2021

“COVID is not as much of an issue as it was last year. So DNR restrictions are a little bit less, we don’t have to wear our masks on the beach while we are doing our job, The people who came to the beach, there were several, because that was the activity that was available. So, there was more trash, more holes, more personal property left on the beach, and of course that is always a problem for the sea turtles,” Kuehn said.