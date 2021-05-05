SC reports first sea turtle nest of 2021

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is reporting the state’s first sea turtle nest of the season.
According to SCDNR, two volunteers spotted a crawl and located the nest on the island 20 miles south of Charleston Tuesday night on Seabrook Island.
“Our staff and nest protection volunteers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the season’s first nest marking the return of these ancient reptiles,” said SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate, who oversees the agency’s sea turtle nesting program. “We’re hopeful for a great season under the watchful eyes of our dedicated volunteer network members.”
Despite the complications of the 2020 season, which ranged from beach closures to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the DNR says it was a successful nesting year for South Carolina’s sea turtle population, with 5,560 nests laid.
Because nesting exacts a high energy toll on the large reptiles, female sea turtles do not come ashore to lay eggs every year, which results in nesting fluctuations from year to year. Overall, sea turtle nest numbers across the Southeast have trended up over the past decade.
The DNR says four sea turtle species nest on South Carolina beaches: loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys, and leatherbacks. All four species are classified as endangered or threatened and are protected under the Endangered Species Act in addition to local and state ordinances.
Sea turtle season officially runs from May 1 through October 31, with hatching beginning around the start of July.
Sea Turtle Nesting Season Reminders from SCDNR:
- Report all sick/injured/dead sea turtles and nest disturbances to the SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431 so that staff/volunteers can respond as soon as possible.
- Respect boating laws and boats cautiously, especially in small tidal creeks where sea turtles like to feed. Boat strikes have emerged as the leading cause of death for sea turtles in South Carolina.
- Keep artificial lights off the beach at night during nesting season – this includes beachfront property lights and flash photography, which can disorient nesting mothers and hatchlings.
- Always respect sea turtles by observing them from a distance on the beach. Individuals that violate federal law by harming or interfering with sea turtles or their nests can be subject to civil penalties of up to $25,000 and up to a year’s imprisonment.
- Keep our beaches and ocean clean by avoiding single-use plastics. Plastic bags and balloons are among the most common trash items found on South Carolina beaches and can cause injury or death when sea turtles mistake them for food.
- Promote and support our program for the continued conservation of sea turtles in South Carolina.
Turtle trackers on Hilton Head Island are hoping we see a bit more than we did last year.
“And we are thinking any minute now. Any day we are looking for that,” Sea Turtle Patrol Manager Amber Kuehn said.
Last year, Hilton Head saw about 291 nests. This year, they are hoping to see 300 nests, which would represent a healthy ecosystem.
They say this year searching for nests and taking care of turtles that get stranded on the beach should be easier since DNR is no longer limiting their abilities due to COVID precautions.
“COVID is not as much of an issue as it was last year. So DNR restrictions are a little bit less, we don’t have to wear our masks on the beach while we are doing our job, The people who came to the beach, there were several, because that was the activity that was available. So, there was more trash, more holes, more personal property left on the beach, and of course that is always a problem for the sea turtles,” Kuehn said.
Turtle trackers say if you want to help out the season the best thing you can do is make sure there’s no trash on the beach is, holes are filled in, and if it’s after 10 p.m. there are no visible lights on the beach.
