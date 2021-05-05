SCCPSS makes plans for full in-person return in fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Savannah-Chatham County students still have about 12 school days left this year, district leaders are already planning for next year.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said not only will it be five days in-person, but as close to pre-COVID operations as possible.
Mark it on your calendar - August 4 is the day Savannah-Chatham students will return to school like normal.
Leaders say virtual school will be an option, but by request and with limited capacity.
The district showed results to their back-to-school survey which showed a majority of their families who responded will chose full in-person, with 10 percent choosing virtual only and 2 percent not returning.
While district leaders say the 2021-2022 school year will be considered a transitional year, all students will report on the first day. Masks will be required, and social distancing followed.
Officials say they will reconfigure classrooms to do this and will hold open houses for families. They also say with a return to full in-person the dress code for student will also return.
Leaders say they are still awaiting guidance for transportation and how that will work.
There’s been a lot of talk about how to help students who struggled this year, Dr. Levett says while they cannot change grades as parents suggested in previous meetings, they encourage families to talk about their situation with their teachers and school principal, including those in specialty programs.
“We’ve talked with principals, especially principals of our special schools to say this is the time to practice compassion and to do what we do as educators and that is to look at the individual situation. It is not my expectation that because a child had a bad year last year that we’re going to remove them from the program our job should be to provide them the kind of support them to remain stable or to get stable,” said Dr. Levett.
Student devices like laptops will be returned for maintenance, but Superintendent says they will go back to students in the fall to extend the classroom and provide access for students.
Though plans are being made for this fall, the summer learning program embrace comes first and so far, there at 7,888 students registered to continue the learning opportunities this summer.
