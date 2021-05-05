Search for permanent Savannah city manager continues with fewer applicants than previous search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This June will mark two years since Savannah has had a permanent city manager at the helm.
A second search process is underway to find the city’s next top administrator.
It’s a decision Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said is one of the most important City Council will make. It’s also a decision that he said, while he’d like to have a 9-0 or even an 8-1 consensus, he’ll take a 5-4 vote to make that pick.
Last fall’s city manager search fell flat, with Council unable to pick one of the three finalists selected from more than one hundred. This time around, Council will have fewer to choose from.
“Admittedly, I’ve reached out to folks in the city manager world to encourage people to apply. And I’ll be absolutely frank with you, the city, the relationships among our council has probably chased some people off,” said Johnson during a Tuesday news conference.
Mayor Johnson pointed out Council is examined by candidates, as much as they are by Council during the search process.
The first iteration of the city manager search last fall yielded over one hundred applications according to the Mayor.
Mayor Johnson said, “Being an HR professional I will tell you that the number of applications is really not as important as the quality of the applications. So I will tell you that there are people that have good city management experience, some that have good related experience.”
Mayor Johnson said Council met last week, and will this week to continue to work toward a finalist list, adding Council is on track and on target.
