Seniors plunge into ‘Beautiful Eagle Creek’

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of schools have one tradition or another that graduates do before they say goodbye.
At Georgia Southern, it’s a picture - even a plunge - in one legendary body of water.
For years, the waters of Beautiful Eagle Creek were reserved for Georgia Southern football players. In recent times, plenty of graduating seniors realized it was one of those last things they wanted to do before they left college.
One by one, dozens of soon-to-be graduates like Ansley Lloyd waded into the storied waters of Eagle Creek to stand next to Head Football Coach Chad Lunsford for pictures. It is a relatively new rite of passage.
“We were 100 percent in for this when we heard about it a couple of years ago. We just thought we hope they’re still doing it,” Lloyd said.
Last Spring, covid stopped the fun sort of.
“We took a picture in here and mailed off a vial of Eagle Creek water to all the seniors who signed up. I’m just glad we can do this again,” Coach Lunsford said.
Eagle fans know the legend of Erk Russell using the water to motivate his teams.
Ansley says Eagle Creek topped her graduation bucket list.
Coach Lunsford says he’s just glad so many students want to be part of this.
