Statesboro area veterans able to get COVID vaccine at VA clinic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Military veterans and spouses in or around Statesboro could get their vaccination Wednesday at the local VA clinic.
Veterans in Statesboro and beyond can get their covid vaccinations here instead of making a long trip, and get it here from a staff they already know.
Veterans and spouses made their way to the Ray Hendrix Clinic to get their vaccination. Medical staff say they’re trying to make sure veterans who want the shot can get one.
“As we saw the data about COVID, we saw that many of our elderly population were at risk. So, some of our elderly veterans were among the key people we want to protect,” VA Pharmacist Dr. Jennifer Blanchard said.
Staff from the Charlie Norwood VA center in Augusta came down to help the local clinic crew. They’re holding clinics like this in Statesboro and Athens, too. Veterans like Jay Joyner prefer coming here instead of other vaccination clinics.
“Since I’m a veteran, this might have been my only option. I’m not sure what the costs were at these other places. But I knew I wasn’t going to get charged here,” Joyner said.
Dr. Blanchard says veterans also know their vaccine info will immediately go into their medical file in case they need to show proof that they’ve had it.
She says they opted for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it comes in one dose, less traveling for the staff and for the veterans.
