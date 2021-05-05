Suspect arrested for deadly shooting that killed 22-year-old Savannah woman

“Our detectives worked diligently on this case, resulting in an arrest just 48 hours after the senseless shooting of Ms. Jones,” Chief Roy Minter said in a news release. “Video evidence and community involvement greatly assisted in aiding this investigation and resulting in an expeditious arrest, bringing a suspect to justice and answers to a grieving family. The community is a great asset in our continued fight against violent crime in Savannah. We continue to urge community members to come forward with any information they have on any crimes in Savannah.”