Suspect arrested for deadly shooting that killed 22-year-old Savannah woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect for a deadly shooting at Jefferson Street and West Victory Drive.
According to police, 27-year-old Jack Lee Brown was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday, May 4.
Brown is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Latoya Latrice Jones on Sunday, May 2. Jones was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and later died as a result of her injuries.
According to police, an investigation determined that the suspect fired shots at a vehicle Jones was riding in due to a previous dispute with the vehicle occupants. Police say there is no evidence to suggest this was a random shooting.
“Our detectives worked diligently on this case, resulting in an arrest just 48 hours after the senseless shooting of Ms. Jones,” Chief Roy Minter said in a news release. “Video evidence and community involvement greatly assisted in aiding this investigation and resulting in an expeditious arrest, bringing a suspect to justice and answers to a grieving family. The community is a great asset in our continued fight against violent crime in Savannah. We continue to urge community members to come forward with any information they have on any crimes in Savannah.”
WTOC learned that Jones was pregnant and related to Savannah Alderman Detric Leggett.
