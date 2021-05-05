Top Teacher: Rikki McMillan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher needs to adapt to their classroom. This year, teachers have done a lot of adapting to say the least.
But it can also pay in a big way.
Rikki McMillan teaches second grade at Godley Station K-8. She was proud to show off her WTOC Top Teacher award to some of her virtual students.
“We have a great team here and we all lean on each other anyway. Whether we are in person or online, we all are a great big team around here. So, we all lean on each other no matter what,” she said.
She says the most important thing you can do is set up a safe and loving environment for the children to learn and flourish.
“Because we do a lot of stuff in here with friendships, and inclusion, and making sure that everybody feels included. So that is one of the really key points to make sure that they are able to grow from that to help them bloom and develop,” McMillan said.
McMillan wants nothing but the best for her students, and they are her main motivation.
“The kids. Knowing that they have the ‘ah-ha’ moments. They are able to see the light and know what they are doing,” she said. “Just that I love them, and that no matter what I’m always here for them. And if they have any questions in life, I am here. I always have an open door.”
