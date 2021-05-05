Wednesday | Few morning showers, chance of scattered afternoon storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and a bit muggy with temperatures in the cooler mid to upper 60s inland and near 70 in Savannah. It is cooler inland because some light rain has fallen.
Scattered sprinkles and light rain should are possible through 8 a.m.; especially west of I-95.
As we go through the day, the sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures peak in the low and mid-80s in many areas this afternoon. A few communities well-north of I-16 could stay close to 80°. Overall, the risk of thunderstorms is lower than the past few days. Scattered rain and thunder is possible, especially south of Interstate 16.
Even drier weather filters in tonight and gorgeous, much-cooler, weather returns heading into the weekend! Temperatures only warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. Mornings will be much cooler!
A warming trend arrives heading into next week along with our next chance of rain and thunder.
