LIVE UPDATE: Fort Jackson gives update on school bus hijacking by trainee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Jackson trainee has been arrested after hijacking a school bus with a gun, police say.
Officials say it all started around 7 a.m. Thursday on Fort Jackson when a trainee dressed in PTs took a rifle and tried to flag cars down on Interstate 77. Those drivers called the sheriff’s department.
Then a parent stopped a deputy and said a man with a gun was on her child’s Forest Lake Elementary School bus.
Fort Jackson officials are giving an update at 12:30 p.m.
“You can just imagine they were scared to death,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
Officials say the trainee got on the bus at a bus stop on Percival Road and just walked on right after the elementary students. After he was on the bus, he reportedly told the driver he didn’t want to hurt anyone and just wanted to get to the next town.
Lott said the suspect brought the kids to the front of the bus and they started asking questions, which frustrated him.
According to officials, the bus was stopped at Percival and Alpine roads when the trainee had the 18 elementary kids and driver got off the bus. The trainee then drove about a mile further before abandoning the bus on Old Percival and Quincy roads.
“He left the rifle on the bus and went through neighborhoods trying to get rides, trying to get clothes and made his way to Percival and 77 where citizens and deputies spotted him and he was arrested without incident,” Lott said.
The suspect hasn’t been identified and is expected to face multiple counts of kidnapping charges.
During the pursuit of the suspect, multiple schools in the area were placed into lockout as a precaution. Those have since been lifted.
Fort Jackson officials say they are aware of the incident and are working with law enforcement in the investigation.
Richland Two School District officials said they are offering counseling to the children and will continue to be available to the students and the driver as long as necessary.
