Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-6-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our area tonight. We’ll see mainly clear skies with much lower humidity. A dry cold front moves through the area Friday. This will allow much cooler air to move in Saturday morning. Many inland areas will start in the 40s. High pressure moves over us Saturday with sunshine and dry weather. The high pressure moves off the southeast coast Sunday. This keeps us dry but brings back warmer temps. A cold front moves in Monday and stalls into Tuesday. This will bring back rain and storm chances.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 55-60.
Friday will be sunny, highs near 80.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: S winds at 5 kts, seas 2 ft. Tonight: W winds at 5-10 kts becoming NW 10-15 kts with gusts to 20 kts after midnight, seas 2 ft. Friday: NW winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
