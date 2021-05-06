Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 5-6-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our area tonight. We’ll see mainly clear skies with much lower humidity. A dry cold front moves through the area Friday. This will allow much cooler air to move in Saturday morning. Many inland areas will start in the 40s. High pressure moves over us Saturday with sunshine and dry weather. The high pressure moves off the southeast coast Sunday. This keeps us dry but brings back warmer temps. A cold front moves in Monday and stalls into Tuesday. This will bring back rain and storm chances.