Effingham Health System receives large financial donation

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham Health System got a big financial boost Thursday thanks to a state tax credit.
Ameris Bank presented a check for $150,000 outside the Effingham Hospital in Springfield. The donation was made through the Georgia HEART program. HEART stands for Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment.
The program encourages everyone to support rural hospitals by offering a 100 percent state income tax deduction.
Effingham Health’s CEO says the funds are badly needed as rural hospitals across Georgia struggled through the pandemic.
“We’ve had a significant number of hospitals in rural communities to close, and to receive this type of support, it’s essential, it’s needed, and it’s well appreciated by other CEOs and leaders in rural hospitals,” CEO Dr. Fran Witt said.
Individuals can also take advantage of the tax credit. For more information and how you can donate to a rural hospital in your area, please click here.
