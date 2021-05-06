Glennville Sweet Onion Festival returns this weekend

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Glennville and Tattnall County get ready for their sweetest weekend of the year.
They’ll celebrate their favorite crop with the annual Sweet Onion Festival.
Glennville’s Sweet Onion Festival returns this weekend after a one year hiatus due to COVID. Organizers hope they can reclaim decades of tradition and fun, with a new twist or two.
Volunteers and others who help make the festival came together for a lunch that kicks off the weekend and thanks them for their hard work.
“We missed that festival last year. It’s always one of the high points of the year in Glennville every year. We’re excited to get things going again,” said Mayor Bernie Weaver.
It celebrates one of Tattnall County’s largest crops. Like years past, it features plenty of arts and crafts, entertainment and food - especially onions. But this year, the festival moves from the Farmer’s Market on the edge of town to downtown.
“It’ll bring attention to downtown. We hope people come out and support the festival, support the vendors, but also support the merchants that are downtown.”
Four years ago, fire destroyed a block of downtown storefronts. Part of that cleared block now holds a covered stage they’ll debut this weekend. They hope having everything downtown marks a rebirth for an event that doubles as a homecoming for those who’ve moved way.
The parade steps off at 10am Saturday morning. If you can’t be here in person, tune in as WTOC brings it to you live.
