Good News: Celebrating a Southern delicacy

“Right now, they are in the stores of Food Lion and Piggly Wiggly and soon to be in some other grocery stores around. We are working with a bunch of sea stores, a bunch of ballparks. We just now got online where we can produce tons and tons a week, so now becomes our business development realm and securing more distribution opportunities. Our goal is to deliver the finest boiled peanut in the world and we’re making strides toward doing that,” he said.