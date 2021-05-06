Gov. Kemp signs athlete compensation bill into law

“Governor Kemp has signed into law House Bill 617, which allows student-athletes to earn compensation from their name, image or likeness starting July 1, 2021. As an athletic department, we have closely monitored the national landscape and have been in discussions about the future of NIL to make sure we are prepared to fully support our student-athletes. We will now begin implementing our plans to meet the requirements of the law and to provide each of our student-athletes with all the information they need to take advantage of these new opportunities.”