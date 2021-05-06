Gov. Kemp signs cocktails to-go into law in Ga.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed a bill allowing to-go cocktails to be sold across the Peach State.
Senate Bill 236 extends a COVID-era rule that lets restaurants sell alcoholic beverages with to-go orders when they were forced to close down for the pandemic.
The law mandates the mixed drinks can have up to three ounces of alcohol and would have to be sold in sealed, tamper-evident containers with no openings for a straw. They also have to be stowed in your vehicle’s trunk or glove box until you get home.
Governor Kemp hopes this new law helps businesses rebound.
