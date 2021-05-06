Inmate faces longer sentence for distributing child pornography inside prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah inmate faces up to 40 more years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography inside a state prison transitional center.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia says Melton Padgett Jr. was in the Coastal Transitional Center in Savannah after serving a sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.
The Department of Justice says a tip to Georgia’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led them to Padgett. They say he was sending the illegal images through a social media messaging service.
The DOJ says he has prior convictions for child molestation as well.
Padgett could also face financial penalties for the crime.
